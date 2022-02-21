Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.24.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $221.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

