Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 160,000 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.15 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

