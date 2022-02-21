Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.90 Million Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $5,924,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $3,178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $33,211,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $3,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -59.24. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
