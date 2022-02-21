Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.90 Million Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $5,924,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $3,178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $33,211,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $3,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -59.24. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.