Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after buying an additional 280,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 72,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.