Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by 63.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brunswick to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $95.32 on Monday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Brunswick by 2,072.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.