BT Group’s (BTGOF) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale raised their target price on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BT Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.67. 62,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,444. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.