Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 40.9% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $460,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

BLDR stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.