Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $303.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.24.

NYSE BURL opened at $221.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $206.70 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

