C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $91.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.21.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,135 shares of company stock worth $4,622,052. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,408,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,783,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

