Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

NYSE EMR opened at $92.77 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $84.33 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.