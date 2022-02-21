Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cable One by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 115,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,474.87 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,441.78 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,610.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,785.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

