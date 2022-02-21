Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) & Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Head-To-Head Review

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Caesars Entertainment and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 0 2 14 0 2.88 Travel + Leisure 0 1 5 0 2.83

Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $127.53, indicating a potential upside of 60.86%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $72.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.16%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Travel + Leisure.

Profitability

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment -13.60% -21.28% -2.80% Travel + Leisure 7.01% -26.19% 3.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Travel + Leisure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $3.47 billion 4.88 -$1.76 billion ($4.70) -16.87 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.36 -$255.00 million $2.33 25.32

Travel + Leisure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caesars Entertainment. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Travel + Leisure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment. Its brands include Aesars, Harrahs, Horseshoe, Wsop, Linq, Caesars and Paris. The company was founded by William Fisk Harrah in 1937 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.