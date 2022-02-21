Calian Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CGY opened at C$57.69 on Monday. Calian Group has a one year low of C$51.99 and a one year high of C$67.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$652.65 million and a PE ratio of 48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$129.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

