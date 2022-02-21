California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $140.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $172.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.62.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSA. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

