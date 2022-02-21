California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $29,025,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 791.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 434,011 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.