California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 114 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after acquiring an additional 139,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after acquiring an additional 188,993 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $173,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $126.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on RL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.07.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

