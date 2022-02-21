California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

