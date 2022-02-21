Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,589,000 after purchasing an additional 202,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after acquiring an additional 179,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.22 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.