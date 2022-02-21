Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.41 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

