Cambridge Trust Co. Has $435,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $123.86 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $127.51.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

