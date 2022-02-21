Cambridge Trust Co. Has $592,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.16. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $104.47 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

