Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $537.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

