Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Pool by 71.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $2,300,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $12,956,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pool by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pool by 19.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ POOL opened at $454.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.21. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.