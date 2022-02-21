Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 100 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $1,511,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $127.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

