Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 307 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $204.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

