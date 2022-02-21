Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 307 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,104 shares of company stock worth $14,596,550 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Shares of TGT opened at $204.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.82 and its 200 day moving average is $238.58. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.