Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 467 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $123.38 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $104.47 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

