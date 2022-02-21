Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 93,360 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,360 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $118.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $269.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $322.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
