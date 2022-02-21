Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 93,360 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,360 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $118.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $269.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $322.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

