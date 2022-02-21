Campion Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Campion Asset Management lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $102.01. 4,809,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,610,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

