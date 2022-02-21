Campion Asset Management Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Campion Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

MC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.82. 459,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,297. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 87.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

