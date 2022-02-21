Campion Asset Management Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Campion Asset Management decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 1.1% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,313,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.44. The stock had a trading volume of 414,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,882. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

