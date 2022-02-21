Campion Asset Management Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COF. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Shares of COF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.96. 3,158,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,280. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $116.67 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day moving average of $157.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

