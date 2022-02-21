Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $198.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average of $190.24. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $599,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

