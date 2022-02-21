Canada Goose (GOOS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canada Goose (TSE: GOOS):

2/14/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$70.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$35.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$48.00.

1/27/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$70.00 to C$60.00.

1/5/2022 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$60.00.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$36.16. The company had a trading volume of 511,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,178. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.08. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.82 and a 12-month high of C$67.33.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

