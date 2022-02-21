Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average is $121.98.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

