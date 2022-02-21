Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$145.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$153.86.

TSE:CNR opened at C$159.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$152.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,826.07.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

