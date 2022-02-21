Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $231.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $151.09 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $130.77 and a 1 year high of $175.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average is $145.72.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

