Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Get Canon alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Canon stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.36. Canon has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter worth $32,723,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the 4th quarter valued at $8,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Canon by 611.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 198,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Canon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after buying an additional 184,395 shares during the last quarter.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canon (CAJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.