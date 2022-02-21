Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. Capri reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.81. 1,574,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. Capri has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Capri by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

