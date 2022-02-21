Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 243,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 300,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 128,320 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARS opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 2.08. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

