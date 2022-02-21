Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,250 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $15,353,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.