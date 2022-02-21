Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 176,106 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP grew its position in Cedar Fair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 216,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

