Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.

NYSE:FUN opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $27,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 449,429 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 12.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

