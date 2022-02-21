Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Centene in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE CNC opened at $82.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.