Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 45.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,353,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,662,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Textron by 19.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $69.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

