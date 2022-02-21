Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,852 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

PBH opened at $59.37 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

