Centiva Capital LP Invests $148,000 in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after acquiring an additional 204,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 60.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $3.17 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $609.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.