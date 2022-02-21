Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 391.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 188,254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,015,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 523,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 26.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,266 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on ETWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

