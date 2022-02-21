Centiva Capital LP Sells 1,843 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,330,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $421.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

