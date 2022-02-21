Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. 446,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 616.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

